Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was ported to mobile devices back in 2013 and then this version of the game was ported to PS3 and Xbox 360, as well as a few other places. GTA fans and modders have recently found that in this mobile version of the game there are a host of new and undocumented cheat codes that aren’t found in the PS2 version of the game.

Popular GTA YouTuber Vadim M has teamed up with a group of other dedicated GTA fans to showcase some of these hidden cheats they found buried in the mobile version of GTA: San Andreas.

The mobile version of San Andreas was created by War Drum Studios and it seems during the development of the port, the studio added in new dev tools and cheats. Most of these hidden cheat codes feel like they would be used during development to test and debug the game. However, in adding these new cheats War Drum Studios broke the original cheat code system in the game. This makes it trickier to activate some of these cheats, but not impossible. Using a keyboard plugged into a mobile device, players can enter in specific letter combinations to activate these hidden codes.

For example, one cheat gives CJ certain weapons and gear that aren’t easily obtained in the game outside of specific missions. This could be useful for developers to test out these items, like how they impact performance, without having to load up a certain save or finish a large chunk of the game.

Another very useful cheat, for both devs and players, is the “scriptbypass” cheat. When this cheat code is activated the player immediately skips whatever mission or event is currently active. This code could be extremely useful for completing the infamously hard and annoying Zero RC missions. For the developers, this code was probably very useful for skipping sections of the game quickly to test other areas or activities.

San Andreas is a hugely popular game, with millions of devoted fans and modders. Yet players are still finding new things in the game or learning more about how it works. Which makes me wonder about other games that are less popular. How many cheat codes are buried in these games that nobody has found?