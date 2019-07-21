Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

J16D is a modder who has created a lot of different mods for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. But one particular idea has been lodged in their brain since at least 2015. J16D has been working on and improving a simple idea: Bring Spider-Man and his web-swinging into San Andreas. After four-plus years of working on it, the latest results are impressive.



In a recently released video, J16D shows off the progress they’ve made. Inspired by Spider-Man on PS4, J16D has incorporated some of those animations and the new suit too. The end result is something that looks like a Spider-Man game. If you’ve never played GTA San Andreas, you might even think this is some mid-2000s Spider-Man game you had never seen before.

The swinging looks so smooth and fluid, with Spider-Man twirling and flipping around. Webs actually seem to attach to buildings sometimes too, allowing Spidey to swing around the skyscrapers of San Andreas.

But it isn’t just web-swinging and flips that J16D is recreating, the modder is even adding the menus, suits, and music from the PS4 Spider-Man game into this mod.

There is no currently released demo of the mod, so for now, we can only watch videos of the modder testing their creation. But J16D does plan to release the mod eventually, after adding even more to it. Currently, they plan on adding more animations, the ability to run on walls, new menus, and better-looking web textures.

There have been other modders who have added Spider-Man to San Andreas, like this mod which actually includes wall running. But most of these haven’t looked as fluid as this mod by J16D, which seems to recreate the wonderful web-swinging found in the latest PS4 game.