Screenshot: Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (Rockstar)

Another video game joke is taking over the internet. Ah shit, here we go again.



Sometimes weird performances of inconsequential lines can live in your memory forever. To quote James Franco in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, they are so good.

One of those, for Grand Theft Auto fans, is CJ’s first lines in the game San Andreas. Right at the start of the game, CJ wanders into an inhospitable neighborhood. His response is a muted, “ah shit, here we go again.” Even not having played the game, the understated reaction to his circumstance is pretty funny to me.



Fans had been joking around with that line on and off for years, but on April 3rd, Twitter user ChaoticGeekCG created a green screen version of the seen, saying they’d never seen a good one before.

What followed was an onslaught of people using the newfound format to tell jokes about the similarly exasperating moments they’ve had while playing games.

These iterations on the joke are getting more elaborate as time goes on. Some of them, like the one with Donkey Kong encountering King Krool in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, are really impressive. I think this joke is applicable to more than games, though. I’m moving pretty soon, and the only thing I can think of to say about that is, “Ah shit, here we go again.”

