Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

The Merits And Demerits Of Using Animal Crossing: New Horizons For Telecommuting

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossinganimal crossing: new horizonsjapankotakueastcovid-19
1
Illustration for article titled The Merits And Demerits Of Using iAnimal Crossing: New Horizons/i For Telecommuting
Screenshot: Inside
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Due to the global novel coronavirus covid-19 pandemic, many people are not only staying at home but working there. In Japan, the editorial department of game site Inside decided to hold meetings in the happiest place there is: Animal Crossing.

There were merits to meeting up online in New Horizons. According to Inside, those include:

  • Compared to other apps like Slack or Discord, chatting in Animal Crossing is way more fun.
  • It’s a change of pace from the office.
  • It might be easier to communicate with others in a more relaxed way than compared to an office setting.
Advertisement

There are also demerits, including:

  • Sending attachments is not possible, so you’ll end up sending those via your computer.
  • There is a concern about security when discussing confidential work matters in New Horizons.
  • When meeting in groups of three this probably isn’t an issue, but for groups of eight, remembering everyone’s in-game handle might be tricky.

Plus, even though a meeting might be scheduled, you and your coworkers might end up doing something else, like going fishing. This is Animal Crossing after all.

If you haven’t read it, be sure to check out Kotaku’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons review.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

This Isn't A Real Forest, But Something Made In Dreams

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

Half-life: Alyx Is Still Good, Even While Sitting In A Chair

GameStop Will Close Over 300 Stores This Year