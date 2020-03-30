The Merits And Demerits Of Using Animal Crossing: New Horizons For Telecommuting

Screenshot : Inside

Due to the global novel coronavirus covid-19 pandemic, many people are not only staying at home but working there. In Japan, the editorial department of game site Inside decided to hold meetings in the happiest place there is: Animal Crossing.



There were merits to meeting up online in New Horizons. According to Inside, those include:

Compared to other apps like Slack or Discord, chatting in Animal Crossing is way more fun.

It’s a change of pace from the office.

It might be easier to communicate with others in a more relaxed way than compared to an office setting.

There are also demerits, including:

Sending attachments is not possible, so you’ll end up sending those via your computer.

There is a concern about security when discussing confidential work matters in New Horizons.

When meeting in groups of three this probably isn’t an issue, but for groups of eight, remembering everyone’s in-game handle might be tricky.

Plus, e ven though a meeting might be scheduled , you and your coworkers might end up doing something else, like going fishing. This is Animal Crossing after all.

