Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.  

When you go to the Tokyo Game Show, you can play games. But if the lines are too long, you can buy stuff. Your choice!

As in years’ past, TGS has a dedicated merchandise area. Certain things sell out, so if you are planning on going (and know what you want to buy), do your shopping early. 

This Monster Hunter hug pillow costs nearly $300.
Dreamcast and Mega Drive themed scales.
The little bowl is for soy sauce.
Monster Hunter themed baumkuchen. Priced at around $150.
