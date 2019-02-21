Image: Apex Legends (Respawn)

If you’re an Apex Legends player, you have probably picked up a Mozambique expecting a shotgun and then been disappointed to realize you got a BB gun. If you’re hoping for a buff, the developers have more disappointment in store, but they do have a tip on how to use it.



The Mozambique is a shotgun that fires three bullets in a triangle for a maximum of 45 damage each. If you land each bullet, that’s a significant chunk. If you don’t, you’re shit out of luck and now have to reload, because it’s a shotgun. This gun sucks, and people hate it, including me.

During a question and answer session on Reddit about a new weapon that just premiered in the game, the Havoc energy assault rifle, a player asked Respawn senior designer Sean Slayback if there were any plans to buff the gun.

His response? “Current plan is to keep enjoying the memes.”

Slayback did add a tip for using the gun, which is helpful, kinda. You see, the Mozambique is named for a slang term for an execution. If you shoot someone with two bullets in the chest and one in the head, you’re “sending them to Mozambique.” Because the gun fires three bullets, it’s meant to hit your opponent in that formation.

“Remember that [aiming down the sights] chokes the spread down which makes it easier to hit that pattern,” Slayback wrote. “2 to the chest, 1 to the head.”

Well, I’ll give it a shot. The next time I eat shit with this gun I’m blaming it on Respawn.