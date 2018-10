The palm-sized Activo CT10 music player is getting limited edition Sega Saturn themed hardware in Japan.



They go on sale late next month with the gray and white editions limited to 500 units each. Priced at 44,800 yen ($397), they come pre-installed, each comes with a few Sega tunes.

The gray version, for example, has the tune ‚ÄúSuper Sonic Racing‚ÄĚ from Sonic R, while the white has ‚ÄúDreams Dreams‚ÄĚ from Nights Into Dreams.

No word about an international release.