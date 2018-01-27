The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II will come to PC on February 14. The game released on PS3 and Vita in 2016. Most notably, the PC version will have 50 percent more lines of English voice-over. If you haven’t kept up on the Trails series you’re missing out.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II will come to PC on February 14. The game released on PS3 and Vita in 2016. Most notably, the PC version will have 50 percent more lines of English voice-over. If you haven’t kept up on the Trails series you’re missing out.