ashparrish
Ash Parrish
world of warcraft: shadowlands
world of warcraft: shadowlandsworld of warcraftmetapost
Screenshot: Blizzard

The latest World of Warcraft expansion finally has a release date. Announced during today’s Gamescom event, World of Warcraft Shadowlands will arrive October 27th. Check out the release date trailer below:

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

DISCUSSION

lazylazarus
lazarus

Impressive that this game is still going strong after 16 years.

I found out the other day people still play Everquest. That game is 21 years old now!