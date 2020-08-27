The latest World of Warcraft expansion finally has a release date. Announced during today’s Gamescom event, World of Warcraft Shadowlands will arrive October 27th. Check out the release date trailer below:
DISCUSSION
Impressive that this game is still going strong after 16 years.
I found out the other day people still play Everquest. That game is 21 years old now!