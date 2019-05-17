Are the glory days of Captain Olimar the proud, first of his name, numbered? Or are they just beginning? We’ll have a better idea after this weekend’s big Smash tournament.

The Pikmin protagonist has some very powerful attacks while also being skilled at zoning out the competition, making him a frustrating character to face at times. At 2GG: Prime Saga last month, Shuto “Shuton” Moriya, an Olimar main from Japan, made a decisive trip up through the lower bracket and obliterated his opponent, Zackray, in a two set series, dropping only one match out of seven.

A week later at Pound 2019, Olimar main Robert “Myran” Herrin narrowly lost the grand finals to Elliot Bastien “Ally” Carroza-Oyarce, the latter of whom has recently being playing as Metal Gear’s Snake. Other competitors, especially those who had fallen to Olimar during the tournament, were ecstatic over the astronaut’s temporary demise. Then, at the $28,000 Thunder Smash tournament earlier this month, Samuel “Dabuz” Buzby made his own amazing run as Olimar through the lower bracket to take the grand finals by an overwhelming margin.

Now Dabuz, Myran, and most of the other top players from the game will face one another at Get On My Level 2019 in Canada. The event, which also features Melee, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and other fighting games, will be the latest test of whether Olimar is a true, top-tier contender, or a more niche fighter whose reign was only temporary. It’s been nice to have someone else to watch out for besides Peach and Daisy. It’ll be even nicer if a new face from Ultimate’s staggering roster proves to be an enduring threat.

GOML 2019 starts at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday with the top eight scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. You can catch all the action streaming on Event Matchup’s Twitch channel.

Elsewhere, League of Legends will see its 2019 Mid-Season Invitational draw to a close this weekend with an exciting showdown between North America’s Team Liquid and the winner of SK TElecom T1 and G2 Esports. The grand finals will take place on Sunday at 3:00 a.m. ET. The series will stream on Riot’s Twitch channel.

Finally, Dota 2’s North America qualifiers for Epicenter 2019 will conclude this weekend as well. Matches will resume on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET in the lower bracket with the grand finals scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Everything will be streamed on Epicenter Twitch.