Subscribe
Brian Ashcraft
The latest Pokémon animated feature Pocket Monsters the Movie: Coco will be delayed in Japan due to coronavirus covid-19. The movie was originally slated to open on July 10 but its release has been changed to TBA with the new date to be announced in the future. 

