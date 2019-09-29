Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Last Of Us LEGO Is But A Dream

Luke Plunkett
Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.
Adam Middleton is an artist at WETA (Lord of the Rings, Mad Max) whose stuff we’ve featured here before. We’re featuring it again tonight, though, because I’m in love with this dream for a LEGO collection based on The Last Of Us.

You can see more of Middleton’s work at his ArtStation page.

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

