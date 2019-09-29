The Last Of Us LEGO Is But A Dream

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Adam Middleton is an artist at WETA (Lord of the Rings, Mad Max) whose stuff we’ve featured here before. We’re featuring it again tonight, though, because I’m in love with this dream for a LEGO collection based on The Last Of Us.
You can see more of Middleton’s work at his ArtStation page.
