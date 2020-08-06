Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

The Last Of Us 2's Zombie Sounds Were Made By Squishy Fruit And Porridge(?)

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:the last of us 2
the last of us 2the last of usnaughty dogps4kotaku core
Gif: Soundworks

There’s a great video up on SoundWorks Collection today featuring Beau Anthony Jimenez, sound designer at Naughty Dog, who shows off some of the ways the sounds for The Last Of Us 2 were recorded since there were no actual fungus zombies to stick in the recording booth.

While the video deals with all kinds of sound effects, from heartrates to the whooshing of arrows, it’s the zombie sounds at the start that are the funniest, coming as they do from crushed fruit and what looks like a bellows covered in...porridge?

If this has you wondering how the sounds were made for the first game, SoundWorks did the same thing four years ago:

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

fauxbravo
Faux Bravo

It must be so much fun to be a Foley artist. I’m not one to watch movie or show extras usually, but one of my favorite ones ever was from one of the earlier volumes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force in which the creators were getting the sounds effects for things like an apple getting run over with a lawnmower. For which they used apples and a lawnmower. I think there were some other ones, too.

Like, I’m sure there’s a lot to it and you have to have a super keen and critical ear, but even still. What a blast.