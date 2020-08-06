The Last Of Us 2's Zombie Sounds Were Made By Squishy Fruit And Porridge(?)

Gif : Soundworks

There’s a great video up on SoundWorks Collection today featuring Beau Anthony Jimenez, sound designer at Naughty Dog, who shows off some of the ways the sounds for The Last Of Us 2 were recorded since there were no actual fungus zombies to stick in the recording booth.



While the video deals with all kinds of sound effects, from heartrates to the whooshing of arrows, it’s the zombie sounds at the start that are the funniest, coming as they do from crushed fruit and what looks like a bellows covered in...porridge?

If this has you wondering how the sounds were made for the first game, SoundWorks did the same thing four years ago: