Kotaku previously reported that Japanese model company Kotobukiya had made one-to-one scale plastic parts for a Border Break mecha model. It has now been put together.



According to Kotobukiya, this was to be the largest one-to-one scale plastic model ever.

The parts were on runners in Shinjuku Station in Tokyo.

GIF: Sega

They had to be cut out, and then the plastic model was painted and put together.



GIF: Sega

Here is the finished model, unveiled in Tokyo.



Looks like some fancy lighting was added.