Image: Sega

Sega teamed up with Kotobukiya to create an enormous one-one scale Border Break mecha plastic model.



Inside reports that the parts are currently on their runners at Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, but over the next, they will be taken out with the aim of making an actual one-to-one scale Border Break model.

Image: Sega

Image: Sega

Kotobukiya crafted each part out of Styrol resin, and they are designed to fit together as an actual Border Break mecha. According to Kotobukiya, this is the largest puramoderu (plastic model) in history!



