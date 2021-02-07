Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

The Jedi In The Woods

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Save
Illustration for article titled The Jedi In The Woods
Image: Adam Fisher
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Adam Fisher is an Australian artist we featured so long ago on Fine Art that the series didn’t even have a name yet.

Ten years later it does, and Adam has some done some incredible work in the meantime (on everything from Prey to Total Warhammer to Call of Duty), so I figured it was time for a recap.

You can see more of Adam’s work at his ArtStation page.

undefined
Image: Adam Fisher
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Adam Fisher
undefined
Image: Adam Fisher
G/O Media may get a commission
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale
Up To 85% Off
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale

Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown
Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

undefined
Image: Adam Fisher
undefined
Image: Adam Fisher
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Adam Fisher
undefined
Image: Adam Fisher
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Adam Fisher
undefined
Image: Adam Fisher
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Adam Fisher
undefined
Image: Adam Fisher
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION