The Jedi In The Woods

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Adam Fisher is an Australian artist we featured so long ago on Fine Art that the series didn’t even have a name yet.
Ten years later it does, and Adam has some done some incredible work in the meantime (on everything from Prey to Total Warhammer to Call of Duty), so I figured it was time for a recap.
You can see more of Adam’s work at his ArtStation page.
DISCUSSION