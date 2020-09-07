The Japanese town that replaced humans with...scarecrows. YouTuber Tokyo Lens went to Nagoro Village in South-Western Japan. The town, with its decreasing population, is filled with around 300 handmade scarecrows, with each representing a real individual.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
More from Kotaku
DISCUSSION
James May still there~!
He visited that village during his “Our Man in Japan” show and the lady made a doll version of him.