ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:japan
japanmetapost
1
Save

The Japanese town that replaced humans with...scarecrows. YouTuber Tokyo Lens went to Nagoro Village in South-Western Japan. The town, with its decreasing population, is filled with around 300 handmade scarecrows, with each representing a real individual.

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Watch Tony Hawk Collect S-K-A-T-E In Real Life

Microsoft Flight Simulator: The Kotaku Review

So, Is Marvel's Avengers An Endless Grindfest Or Not?

Modded Team Fortress 2 Bots Are Designed To Hunt Cheaters

DISCUSSION

r31ya

James May still there~!

He visited that village during his “Our Man in Japan” show and the lady made a doll version of him.