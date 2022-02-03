Wojtek Ostrycharz is currently art director on development of The Invincible, a retro sci-fi thriller based on a Stanisław Lem novel that’s coming to Steam later this year.



If you haven’t seen the game’s trailer, here it is:

Ostrycharz is a veteran artist who has also worked on games like Call of Juarez: Gunslinger and more recently, Dying Light 2. You can see more of his stuff at his ArtStation page.

THE INVINCIBLE

OTHER WORKS



