Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a really good game! We’ve said so a few times now already. So you got the hint, you’ve played it, and you’ve finished it. Well done. Now you’re probably looking for more games similar to Survivor.

First, some bad news: There are not many Star Wars games as good as Respawn’s latest. But good news: There are still some great (and not-so-great) games you can check out if you want more Jedi action or Metroidvania-like exploration and puzzle solving. In fact, here are a bunch!