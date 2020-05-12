Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Internet Reacts

The Internet Reacts To Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remaster

Nathan Grayson
Filed to:so here I am
so here I amdoing everything I canHolding on to what I amPretending I'm a supermanI'm trying to keepthe ground on my feetSeems the world is falling down around methe nights are longI'm singing this songTrying to make the answer's more a maybeAnd I'm so confusedabout what to doSometimes I want to throw it all awayHere I amgrowing older all the timeLooking older all the timeFeeling younger in my mind*so* here I amHolding on to what I have~pretending~ I am supermanI'm trying to sleepI lost count of sheepMy mind is racing faster every minuteWhat could I do moreYeahI'm really not sureI don't want to run in circles but I can't quitand I'm so confusedI've got a lot to dosometimes I want to throw it all awayControlling everything insideFeeling weak I don't feel rightTelling me I have to changeTelling me to act my ageBut if all that I can doIs to sit and watch time goThen I'll have to say goodbyeAnd I'll be sure to watch time flyto watch it fly-hy-hy***so*** here I am*growing older all the time*looking older all the time*feeling younger in my mind*here I am*doing everything I can*holding on to what I am*pretending I'm a superman
20
Save
Illustration for article titled The Internet Reacts To iTony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2 /iRemaster
Image: Activision

Today, everyone in the entire world has “Superman” by Goldfinger stuck in their head—a marked increase from the usual 70 percent on any given day. Why? Because Tony Hawk, famous for being unrecognizable while in airport security lines (and also skating), is back.

Advertisement

Publisher Activision, developer Vicarious Visions, and the beloved board lord himself announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, a remaster of the first two games in the nostalgia-soaked series. The game will include maps and skaters from the original games, as well as songs from the original soundtrack. There will also be “new features” and, of course, thoroughly spruced-up graphics. The internet, which has spent all its life preparing for this exact day, freaked out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Stories

Advertisement
Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Here's The Not-E3 2020 Press Conference Schedule

First Valorant Ban Wave Takes Out 8,873 (Very Salty) Cheaters

Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Return As Dutch In Predator: Hunting Grounds