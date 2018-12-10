Image: Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount Pictures)

The poster for the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog movie had been released, and I just wanna say, “LMAO what the fuck?”



What’s up with Sonic’s jacked, humanoid legs? What’s up with his strangely delicate fingers? Why does he look like he’s posing nude? This poster has certainly piqued my curiosity, along with the rest of the internet. The reaction isn’t wholly positive. In fact, it appears mainly to be apprehension, confusion, and outright fear.

