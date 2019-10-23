Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Internet Reacts To The Ghost In The Shell's Full-3D Anime Style

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: YouTube

Next spring, the new series Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is coming to Netflix. The show is in full-3D animation, which is a first for the series.

There is a range of reactions, but for the most part, many are either lukewarm or put off entirely.

Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) are directing, while Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts are bringing the show to life.

I think is causing the negative reaction is the painterly concept art (below) that Netflix revealed last December.

Because of this, I think fans have been taken even more aback by the trailer’s visual style.

Here are some of the reactions:

Screenshot: r/anime
Screenshot: r/anime
Screenshot: r/anime
Screenshot: YouTube
Screenshot: YouTube
Screenshot: YouTube
Screenshot: YouTube
Like anything, it might take some getting used to, and more importantly, hopefully, the CG quality will improve when the show airs next spring.

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

