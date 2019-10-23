The Internet Reacts To The Ghost In The Shell's Full-3D Anime Style

Next spring, the new series Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is coming to Netflix. The show is in full-3D animation, which is a first for the series.
There is a range of reactions, but for the most part, many are either lukewarm or put off entirely.
Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) are directing, while Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts are bringing the show to life.
I think is causing the negative reaction is the painterly concept art (below) that Netflix revealed last December.
Because of this, I think fans have been taken even more aback by the trailer’s visual style.
Here are some of the reactions:
Like anything, it might take some getting used to, and more importantly, hopefully, the CG quality will improve when the show airs next spring.