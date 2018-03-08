Super Smash Bros. is finally coming to the Switch and the announcement is blowing minds. We all knew it was inevitable, but still: Smash Bros.! On the Switch! The race to comb through footage for some clue about who will be in the game has begun.

Nintendo Directs these days always elicit lots of reactions, but Smash Bros. remains a unique lightning rod of fascination and ridiculousness. It doubles as a party game and an esport and bottomless well of inspiration for fanfic. Somehow knowing just about nothing about the newest game makes it even better. Squid girl will be in it, as well as Breath of the Wild Link, plus the Smash Bros. icon blazing in the dark? It’s too much!

Clearly I’m not the only one who thought so. It’s madness out there:

