Blizzard has been releasing previews of new Overwatch skins in anticipation of the game’s upcoming event, Retribution. Sombra’s new skin has people wondering if she’d like to speak to your manager.



Overwatch’s resident hacker, Sombra, is getting a new skin that shows her in a uniform for the villainous Talon organization.

Sombra, who usually sports an undercut with purple highlights, is rocking a shorter haircut in this look. Problem is, a lot of players think it looks like a bad wig.

Other players are trying to put a finger on what this haircut reminds them of. Some say Rihanna, others say Kris Jenner, while others still think Sombra’s about to give you an earful about your lackluster customer service.



Not everyone hates this skin. In fact, it’s making some players swoon for Sombra harder than ever. Maybe she’ll let you stand under her umbrella.

