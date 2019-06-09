E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Keanu Reeves is out here living his best life and the internet is living for it.



The most unexpected part of this Microsoft’s E3 presser was Keanu Reeves. Not only did the star of John Wick show up to tell everyone Cyberpunk 2077's release date—he’s in the freaking game!

I couldn’t handle it during our liveblog, the audience couldn’t handle it in the theater, as evidenced by the guy who shouted out “You’re breathtaking” while Keanu was doing his spiel, and the internet definitely couldn’t handle it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement