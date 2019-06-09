It got kinda buried under bigger news at Microsoft’s E3 press conference, but there’s a new Lego Star Wars game coming, one that covers the events of, oh, nine movies.
It’s called The Skywalker Saga, and doesn’t appear to be a mere collection of older games; instead this looks to be an all-new thing, condensing the events of the entire mainline Star Wars series—including Last Jedi and the upcoming Rise of Skywalker—into a single title.
It’s exciting to see a new Lego Star Wars game! Even more exciting that the Force Awakens section of that trailer suggests they’re going back to silent comedy, which was always a lot funnier than the voiced gags they’ve tried in later games.
It’ll be out next year in PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch.