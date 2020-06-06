Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Internet Reacts

The Internet Reacts To Destiny 2's Slowly Exploding Spaceship

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Destiny 2
Destiny 2ReactsTwitterSocial MediaDestinyBungiekotakucore
3
Gif: Bungie (Kotaku)

Today thousands of gamers around the world met in Destiny 2 and then spent like a solid hour waiting and waiting and waiting for the game’s first big live event. Eventually, something happened.

A big ship was destroyed. It took a long time, it wasn’t very exciting until the end and a lot of people were disappointed by the whole thing.

However, it wasn’t all bad! A lot of folks gathered together and had fun with emotes and posting about the event on Twitter. And because the whole thing took so long and was a bit late, it meant a lot of people on the internet had time to react. This took the form of a lot of jokes and memes.

Before the ship was destroyed, there were a lot of jokes about waiting...

But some folks made the best of the situation!

After the ship was destroyed, the jokes and criticisms continued to flow like low-level engrams.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

