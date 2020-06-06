The Internet Reacts To Destiny 2's Slowly Exploding Spaceship

Gif : Bungie ( Kotaku )

Today thousands of gamers around the world met in Destiny 2 and then spent like a solid hour waiting and waiting and waiting for the game’s first big live event . E ventually, something happened.

Advertisement

A big ship was destroyed. It took a long time, it wasn’t very exciting until the end and a lot of people were disappointed by the whole thing.



Advertisement

However, it wasn’t all bad! A lot of folks gathered together and had fun with emotes and posting about the event on Twitter. And because the whole thing took so long and was a bit late, it meant a lot of people on the internet had time to react. This took the form of a lot of jokes and memes.

Before the ship wa s destroyed, there were a lot of jokes about waiting ...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But some folks made the best of the situation!

Advertisement

After the ship was destroyed, the jokes and criticisms continued to flow like low-level engrams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement