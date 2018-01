Blizzard is dropping a ton of new skins and a new map for Overwatch today, but D.va’s new cat-themed skin has already captured the internet’s heart.



D.va already has a lot of great skins, but hey, I’m not complaining. I mean, her mech has a tail on it now! That’s worth the price of admission.

It seems like the fandom agrees with me, because I’m drowning in a river of fan art and jokes.