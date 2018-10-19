For the past two years, Crunchyroll and Funimation have been sharing anime broadcasts via a cross-licensing deal. Variety reports that agreement is over. Bummer.



Sony-owned Funimation has decided not to renew. The reason? According to Funimation president and CEO Gen Fukunaga in an internal memo, Sony is increasing inventions in the streaming company in order to make it “a global sub and dub anime brand.” Fukunaga added that Funimation and Crunchyroll parted ways “amicably this month.”

This means that the Crunchyroll’s VRV bundle service won’t have Funimation Now starting November 9. Because of this, some shows will leave both Crunchyroll and Funimation, but as ANN points out, Funimation Now subscribers will get access to, according to Fukunaga’s internal memo, “several hundred” titles starting November 9. The good news, though, is that Hidive has inked a deal to become part of the VRV bundle.

Funimation (via ANN) confirmed the dissolution, adding that sub simulcasts could start as early as next season.

Many fans seem saddened—or, at least, annoyed—by the break-up, because this might mean you’ll need both Crunchyroll and Funimation accounts.

