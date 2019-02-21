Image: Nintendo

After 15 years, the man, myth, and infinitely meme-able legend Reggie Fils-Aime has finally kicked enough ass and taken enough names. He’s being succeeded as president of Nintendo of America by a man with the greatest name of all: Doug Bowser. Never before have the jokes so readily written themselves.



Within seconds of the announcement, the internet was ablaze with one hundred million variations on the exact same joke. This will continue indefinitely, probably until Doug Bowser retires, gives the position to a turtle who’s apparently not his kid, and goes back to harassing his local plumber. But you know what? It’s 2019 and the world is a nightmarish fun house mirror parody of itself. Let’s laugh about the high-powered executive with the cartoon dinosaur name.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement