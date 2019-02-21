Photo: Stephen Totilo

Reggie Fils-Aime’s body is no longer ready. The longtime president of Nintendo of America is stepping down on April 15, to be replaced by marketing man Doug Bowser, Nintendo said in a press release today.



Fils-Aime, who was with Nintendo for 15 years, became an instant gamer celebrity when he took the company’s stage at E3 2004 and declared, “My name is Reggie. I’m about kickin’ ass, I’m about takin’ names, and we’re about makin’ games.” He was one of the iconic publisher’s most public personalities, frequently representing Nintendo at events and in live presentations and injecting charisma into a company that could otherwise at times feel robotic. Alongside legendary Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and the late president Satoru Iwata, Fils-Aime was one of Nintendo’s main public faces for over a decade.

Here are the requisite press release quotes:

“I really appreciate everything Reggie has done for Nintendo,” said Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo Co., Ltd. “Inside and outside our company, Reggie is known as an exceptional leader. We are grateful that he is leaving the business in good shape with strong momentum. While we will miss him and we wish him the very best in his retirement, we are also pleased to have such an able successor ready to step into that role. Doug Bowser and the rest of the team will ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum for Nintendo.” “Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever,” Fils-Aime said. “It’s a part that is filled with gratitude – for the incredibly talented people I’ve worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world’s most positive and enduring gamer community. As I look forward to departing in both good health and good humor, this is not ‘game over’ for me, but instead ‘leveling up’ to more time with my wife, family and friends.”

And:

“It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America,” Bowser said. “And rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”

