Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
VideoOriginals

The Hits And Misses Of The PS5 Reveal Event

chriskohler
Chris Kohler
Filed to:PlayStation 5
PlayStation 5Kotaku CoreSonyPlayStation
3
Save

What were Sony’s big hits and misses in today’s PlayStation 5 reveal event? Ethan Gach and I pick the biggest reveals and point out what we’re still waiting to hear about in this video discussion.

Check out the rest of Kotaku’s PlayStation 5 coverage to see what else happened in today’s big reveal.




Chris Kohler

Features Editor, Kotaku. Japanese curry aficionado. Author of the books Power-Up: How Japanese Video Games Gave the World an Extra Life and Final Fantasy V from Boss Fight Books.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Horizon Zero Dawn Sequel Forbidden West Is On PS5

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

Our Favorite Smaller Games From Today's PS5 Reveal Event