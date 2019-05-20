The head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, says the platform is committed to fighting the “growing toxic stew of hate speech, bigotry and misogyny” people experience in their digital lives in a blog post today. It goes on to lay out the principles and actions Xbox will pursue to be inclusive environment.
