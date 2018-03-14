Image: Nintendo

Video games are still a relatively young medium. Many of the most iconic characters weren’t created that long ago. But what about a century from now? Which ones will remain?



A thread on 2ch, Japan’s most popular bulletin board, covered those same questions. The answers probably won’t be a surprise, but here are some, but not all, of the more serious mentions: Mario, Tetris, Gundam, Street Fighter and Pokémon. I’d add Zelda, Madden and FIFA to the list.

One commenter wrote that Final Fantasy would probably be on FFXIX then, which was probably a joke—but one that might not be too far from the truth.

Heh.

There were other predictions that are hard to tell if they were made jokingly, such as The Legendary Starfy and Shenmue. (Sorry Shenmue fans!)

A hundred years from now seems like a long time, but Space Invaders will turn forty years this year. Donkey Kong came out in 1981. Gaming’s biggest characters will inevitably still star in 22nd century games, just as though certain tabletop games continue to stand the test of time.

What about you? What games and characters do you think will still be around one hundred years from now?