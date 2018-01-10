Anyone who’s familiar with my daily Fine Art feature will know ArtStation, the gallery site that’s become the default home to professional artist portfolios around the world. Well ArtStation is now publishing books as well, and the first one is Project 77, featuring art by Ubisoft’s Martin Deschambault.



Project 77 is an exercise in universe-building, as a massive collection of images about a sci-fi universe where corporations rule everything come to life alongside text passages (by Jeffrey Campbell) introducing characters and flavour to the world.

You can buy a copy here, but I’m posting some images from the book below (you can see more of Martin’s work here).

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

Advertisement