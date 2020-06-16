The Full Lego Super Mario Launch Lineup Will Run You Nearly $600

Photo : The Lego Group

Today Nintendo and Lego revealed the full range of Lego Super Mario sets launching on August 1. Between the starter kit, ten expansion packs, four power-up kits, and a series of blind bag characters, the whole starting lineup will run collectors around $590.



Advertisement

Don’t worry, parents of young children. There is no reason to collect every single kit in the Lego Super Mario series. The $60 starter kit is required, as it comes with the electronic Mario with his LED screen body, required for activating the electronic elements of the sets. But beyond the starter and maybe an expansion or two, casual Lego fans should be fine laying out under $100.

Lego collecting completionists like myself? We’re screwed. Along with the $30 Piranha Plant Power Slide and $100 Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle expansions announced in April, Nintendo and Lego just revealed eight more expansions, ranging from $20 to $7 0. These include Mario’s House and Yoshi, a Toad’s Treasure Hunt set, and a pair of retailer-exclusive sets, Thwomp Drop and King Boo’s Haunted Yard. Check them out in the video below.

Now how much will I pay? But wait, there’s more. Don’t forget the four Mario power-up suits, which add new abilities to the electronic character at $10 a pop. There’s Fire Mario, Propeller Mario, Cat Mario, and Builder Mario. Finally, there’s a set of blind bag figures that include one of ten random figures at $5 apiece. Characters include Paragoomba, Fuzzy, Spiny, Buzzy Beetle, Bullet Bill, Bob-omb, Eep Cheep, Blooper, Urchin, and Peepa.

Advertisement

So cute. So easy to feel through the blind bag. Photo : The Lego Group

That’s a whole lot of Lego Super Mario. This is one of The Lego Group’s biggest product launches ever, with a staggering number of ways to buy in and a steep price for collecting the whole set.

Here’s the full list:

Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (59,99 USD/EUR)

Guarded Fortress Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR)

Desert Pokey Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set (29,99 USD EUR)

Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set (69,99 USD/EUR)

Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (99,99 USD/EUR)

Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (39,99 USD/EUR - available only with select retailers)

King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR- available only with select retailers)

Fire Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

Cat Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

Builder Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

Character Packs (4,99 USD/3,99 EUR) x 10

Just remember, we don’t need all the Lego Super Mario. We’ll be perfectly fine using normal Lego pieces to build out our Super Mario World. There is no real reason to buy everything at launch unless your heart would completely break otherwise.