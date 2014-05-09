Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
The full Japanese title for Untitled Goose Game is Untitled Goose Game: Itazura Gachou ga Yattekita with the subtitle meaning “Here’s the mischievous goose.” No doubt the localizers needed to convey more information to Japanese audiences, hence the additional info in the subtitle.

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

