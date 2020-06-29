Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Mixer
MixerMicrosoftXboxKotaku Coremetapost
Image: Mixer

The former Mixer employee who raised concerns over racism in leadership is still calling for the manager in question to be fired. Natalia Domingo, who was the platform’s director of business development before it got shuttered, is accused of referring to streamers as “slaves” and herself as a “slave master.”

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

