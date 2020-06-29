The former Mixer employee who raised concerns over racism in leadership is still calling for the manager in question to be fired. Natalia Domingo, who was the platform’s director of business development before it got shuttered, is accused of referring to streamers as “slaves” and herself as a “slave master.”
