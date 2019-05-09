After a long period of development hell, the Final Fantasy VII remake is finally back in the real world, with Square Enix dropping a short teaser trailer today and promising more to come in June. It looks great.



First announced at E3 2015, the Final Fantasy VII remake went through some mysterious problems, with Square Enix taking it away from third-party studio CyberConnect2 in 2017 and moving development in-house. Now, it’s finally back on our radar, action-RPG combat and all.

Previously, Square had said that the Final Fantasy VII remake would be episodic, and based on this trailer—which is entirely made up of scenes from the game’s first act, in Midgar—that may still be the case. It essentially looks like a new game, more of a re-imagining than a remake, complete with brand new character abilities and some unfamiliar abilities. Hopefully it’ll be out by 2025.