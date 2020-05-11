The fall Wonder Festival has been canceled in Japan due to coronavirus covid-19. The popular figure event has been held since 1984. Organizers are currently considering the advisability of holding the next winter Wonder Festival, which is slated for February 2021.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.