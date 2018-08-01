The excellent Game of Thrones board game is getting a major expansion later this year. Mother of Dragons adds House Targaryen (who start on a new Essos sideboard) and House Arryn, while also introducing the Iron Bank and a “Vassal” system to help with unchosen factions.
