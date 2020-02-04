Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ian Walker
Filed to:Evo 2020
833
8
Save

The Evolution Championship Series has revealed the official 2020 lineup. This year’s event will include obvious choices like Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as well as the return of community favorite Marvel vs. Capcom 2, among others. Fighting games!

Advertisement
Ian Walker

staff writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Donald Trump Buys The Death Note For $10 Trillion In Latest One-Shot

Rockstar Co-Founder Dan Houser Is Leaving The Company

Rockstar Finally Promises To Stop Red Dead Online's Animals From Randomly Disappearing

Destiny 2’s New Sundial Boss Is A Pleasant Surprise