The Evolution Championship Series has revealed the official 2020 lineup. This year’s event will include obvious choices like Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as well as the return of community favorite Marvel vs. Capcom 2, among others. Fighting games!
