Earlier this month, a hentai game blew up. It wasn’t the sex, though: people were talking about the game because of the incredibly detailed character creator. It’s not the first time a game has exploded largely due to a character creator.

Remember Black Desert Online, the MMO that eventually released a standalone just so players could create characters? Other games, like the Sims, have entire communities dedicated to making characters. And on YouTube, series like Monster Factory poke fun at the absurd things you can make using character creators. In the latest episode of Fave This, Gita Jackson and I discuss what it is about character creators that people love so much, and you can listen to that conversation below. NSFW warning.

You can download the MP3 here.

We also heavily discuss how video games deal with sexual relationships, what kinds of male characters women actually find attractive, and why Into The Breach is so damn good.

