Bandai Namco posted a more in-depth gameplay video of its anime take on Dead By Daylight where one Dragon Ball Z villain is pitted against a handful of survivors on Wednesday. The company also included information about their closed beta test, which you can register for if you have a Steam account.

The Breakers is a tense game where fans can either play as a “Raider” or a “Survivor.” Raiders are based on villains from the Dragon Ball Z franchise, and Survivors are the mundane civilians who don’t have any superpowers. They’re all trapped in a weird dimensional hole, and the Survivors have to escape before the Raider can kill them all.

While the Raider’s objective is very straightforwardly “kill everyone,” Survivors have multiple ways of winning a game. They have to protect a Super Time Machine until it can beam them all to safety. If the Raider destroys the STM first, then they have to make their way to smaller emergency time machines. There’s one catch: it can only transport one person at a time. So you’re going to have to carefully coordinate with your teammates.

Similar to their manga counterparts, Raiders have up to four different evolutionary stages. They can change in appearance and abilities by defeating Survivors and NPCs. Every time it evolves, it can destroy a portion of the map. But the Survivors aren’t completely powerless. They can find and plant power keys to shorten the amount of time it takes for the STM to charge. They can also use a variety of skills, which includes the ability to transform into heroes from the Dragon Ball Z franchise. Both factions can even summon Shenron by collecting seven Dragon Balls on the map. Despite the asymmetrical gameplay between Raiders and Survivors, there seems to be a lot of different ways for Survivors to tip the balance.

If you’re interested in being a part of the beta test, you can sign up for the Steam beta on the official website from now until November 30 at 9:59 ET/6:59 PT. The beta test will begin on December 3, and a limited number of players will be randomly selected.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be releasing sometime next year on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.