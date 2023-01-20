Big Switch Eshop Sale: Discounts On Lego, Resident Evil, And More

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

This week, all at once, a perfect storm of deals, discounts, and sales has hit the Nintendo Switch eShop. Batten down the hatches, open up your wallets, and check out some of these limited-time deals, including massive savings on numerous Lego titles, Mortal Kombat games, and hits from Capcom, Ubisoft, and Bandai Namco.

Before we go any further, just note that—with the exception of Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids—there aren’t any Mario, Zelda, or Kirby games on sale. Instead of first-party discounts, all of these sales are focused on third-party publishers and developers. But there are still plenty of great games to grab up for cheaper than usual, even if Mario and Luigi aren’t part of it.



Here are some of the best deals I spotted cruising through the various sales currently happening on the eShop. While all of these sales are ending at slightly different times, you more or less have until the end of the month (or a few days past that) to take advantage of these discounts.



Now, with that out of the way, here are the best deals I found so far. (The figures in parentheses are the normal prices.)



Lego DC Super-Villians Deluxe Edition - $11.25 ($75)

Lego City Undercover - $6 ($30)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $9 ($45)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $30 ($60)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $15 ($60)

Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9 ($60)

Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Pass - $10.50 ($35)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition - $18 ($90)

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition - $20 ($80)

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $7.50 ($50)

Just Dance 2023 Edition - $30 ($60)

Immortals Fenyx Rising - $12 ($60)

Assassin’s Creed Anv. Edition Mega Bundle - $45 ($100)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $15 ($60)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen - $10 ($30)

Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $35 ($60)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition - $25 ($70)

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $12 ($40)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $15 ($30)

That’s everything that seemed cool to me. What other bargains are catching your eye?

