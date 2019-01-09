The Division 2 won’t be landing on Steam initially and will, in fact, launch on the Epic Games store on March 15, GamesIndustry.biz reports. The Epic Games store is skimming only 12% off sales compared to Steam’s 30%, making it an attractive option for game developers. GamesIndustry.biz added that publisher Ubisoft will be working with Epic on “additional select titles” throughout 2019.

