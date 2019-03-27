The Division 2 will get its first notable free update on Friday, April 5 with the addition of the Tidal Basin stronghold and an extension of the endgame to “world tier five.” The new stronghold extends the endgame story. WT5 expands the endgame concept of invaded missions by allowing more to be invaded by special enemy forces, tied to a weekly reset. The update will also fix the game’s busted staircase.

