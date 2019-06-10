E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Just when we thought we were done scouring the streets of NYC, The Division 2 drags us back in. While the first and second episode updates for The Division 2 take players to the National Zoo and the Pentagon, the third episode brings players back to the Big Apple.



Due out in early 2020, The Division 2's episode three sends players on a manhunt that will take them back to the setting of the first game. The cinematic trailer below shows characters traipsing towards the main city from Coney Island.

Other The Division 2 news announced during Ubisoft’s E3 2019 press conference included the game’s second raid, due out this fall. Sounds like there’s a whole lot of world saving left to do.