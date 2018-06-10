Last winter at The Game Awards, Dark Souls studio From Software teased a game that they called “Shadows Die Twice.” Today at the Xbox E3 press conference, the developer officially revealed that game: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, an action game starring a ninja with a prosthetic arm.



In an interesting twist, this one is published by Activision, the mega-corporation best known for ongoing multiplayer games like Destiny and Call of Duty. From Software’s previous games have been published by Atlus (Demon’s Souls), Bandai Namco (Dark Souls), and Sony (Bloodborne).

I watched a demo of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in an Activision hotel suite this morning, and will have impressions for you on Tuesday at 11am PT. Short version: It looks awesome.