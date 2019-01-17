Image: bulbapedia

Pokémon starters are so cute. But which ones are the cutest? In a recent poll, fans in Japan voted for the most adorable ones.

Japanese polling site Goo Raking posed the question last month and 2,613 votes were cast.

Here are the top 21 cutest starters.

21. Chespin - 13 votes

20. Treecko - 23 votes

19. Turtwig - 25 votes

18. Tepig - 27 votes

16. Chimchar - 33 votes

16. Totodile - 33 votes

15. Froakie - 34 votes

14. Popplio - 35 votes

13. Mudkip - 48 votes

12. Snivy - 62 votes

11. Oshawott - 81 votes

10. Litten - 86 votes

9. Fennekin - 93 votes

8. Rowlet - 104 votes

7. Cyndaquil - 149 votes

6. Torchic - 188 votes

5. Bulbasaur - 220 votes

4. Chikorita - 231 votes

3. Squirtle - 294 votes

2. Charmander - 309 votes

1. Piplup - 525 votes