Pokémon starters are so cute. But which ones are the cutest? In a recent poll, fans in Japan voted for the most adorable ones.
Japanese polling site Goo Raking posed the question last month and 2,613 votes were cast.
Here are the top 21 cutest starters.
21. Chespin - 13 votes
20. Treecko - 23 votes
19. Turtwig - 25 votes
18. Tepig - 27 votes
16. Chimchar - 33 votes
16. Totodile - 33 votes
15. Froakie - 34 votes
14. Popplio - 35 votes
13. Mudkip - 48 votes
12. Snivy - 62 votes
11. Oshawott - 81 votes
10. Litten - 86 votes
9. Fennekin - 93 votes
8. Rowlet - 104 votes
7. Cyndaquil - 149 votes
6. Torchic - 188 votes
5. Bulbasaur - 220 votes
4. Chikorita - 231 votes
3. Squirtle - 294 votes
2. Charmander - 309 votes
1. Piplup - 525 votes